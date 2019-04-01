Audio: Missouri Senate passes proposed constitutional amendment making it tougher to impeach a Missouri governor

The state Senate has passed a bill that would make it tougher to impeach a sitting Missouri governor. The proposed change would let the Senate lead impeachment trials, instead of the House and a panel of judges. Bill sponsor, Lamar Republican Ed Emery, has been working on the proposal for several years and says allegations against former Governor Eric Greitens did not influence his legislation.

Bill sponsor, Lamar Republican Ed Emery, says the measure, which is headed to the House, would confine impeachment to allegations of corruption or crime in office.

Creve Coeur Democrat Jill Schupp opposes the bill because she says limiting allegations of corruption or crime in office makes no sense to her. Schupp says former Governor Eric Greitens is a perfect example because he was accused of breaking campaign finance laws and invasion of privacy before taking office.