Audio: Missouri Senate passes bill that would ban police chokeholds

Police chokeholds could be banned in Missouri. The Missouri Senate has overwhelmingly passed a wide-ranging bill that would ban them. Parkville Senator Tony Luetkemeyer’s plan would also let Kansas City police officers live outside of city limits, and ban officers from having sexual contact with someone they have detained or jailed.

The plan would also strengthen officer background checks and criminalize anyone who posts personal information on the internet about officers or their immediate family with the intent of harming the individuals. Senator Brian Williams, a Democrat from St. Louis County, says the legislation would help to move the state forward.

Parkville Senator Tony Luetkemeyer is the bill sponsor. The legislation’s next stop is the Missouri House.

