Audio: Missouri Senate leader feeling confident gas tax proposal has enough House votes to pass

With three weeks left to go in the regular legislative session, Missouri Senate President Dave Schatz remains hopeful about his proposed gas tax hike. The Senate has already passed the bill that would boost the state’s fuel tax by twelve-and-a-half cents per gallon over five years.

During a Senate press conference, Schatz says if the bill makes it to the House floor, he feels “pretty confident” there are enough votes to pass the measure.

Governor Parson supports the idea of a gas tax increase to help boost funding for repairs to the state’s roads and bridges.

A Missouri House committee is expected to vote on the plan Monday. Schatz says he does not think the House speaker is in love with the proposal that includes a rebate option.

A new study, back by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, says the proposed gas tax hike could create more than 17,000 jobs annually.

