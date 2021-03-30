Audio: Missouri Senate gives preliminary approval to requiring a prescription drug monitoring program

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Missouri is another step closer to getting a statewide prescription drug monitoring program. The state Senate has given initial approval to Senator Holly Rehder’s nine-year quest to require a centralized database to help the medical community look for cases of suspected misuse of painkillers.

Lake St. Louis Senator Bob Onder, a fellow Republican, says the database is not going to get rid of the opioid addiction crisis.

The program would help doctors and pharmacists look for cases of suspected misuse of painkillers. During the debate, Conservative Caucus members Bob Onder of Lake St. Louis and Denny Hoskins of Warrensburg spoke in opposition to the plan.

One more vote in favor of the bill would send the measure to the House.

