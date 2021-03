Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Missouri Senate has given initial approval on Wednesday to a proposed gas tax hike with a rebate.

The vote comes after the upper chamber spent about eight hours Tuesday on the plan before eventually pulling the bill from debate. Senate President Dave Schatz of Sullivan is proposing to boost the tax by 12-and-a-half cents over five years to help pay for Missouri’s roads and bridges.

One more favorable vote would send the legislation to the House.

