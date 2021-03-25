Audio: Missouri Senate gives final approval to legislation keeping sex offenders away from Missouri conservation areas

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Legislation aimed at keeping registered sex offenders away from state Conservation areas has been given final approval today (Thursday) by the Missouri Senate. Riddle notes current Missouri law bans sex offenders from being 500 feet of public parks with playground equipment, public swimming pools, and children’s museums.

The only exception would be a registered sex offender who’s the parent of a child participating in a Missouri Department of Conservation educational program, who has PERMISSION to be on the property.

Thursday’s final vote to approve Mokane State Senator Jeanie Riddle’s bill was 34-0.

The Conservation Department has several of these popular facilities, including the Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City and the Springfield Conservation Nature Area.

