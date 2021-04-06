Audio: Missouri Senate Education Committee Chair wants community colleges to get more core funding

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Missouri Legislature is making its way through the state budget process. Shelbina State Senator Cindy O’Laughlin says she would like Missouri’s community colleges to get an increase in core funding from the state. O’Laughlin is the chair of the Senate Education Committee.

O’Laughlin, of northeast Missouri’s Shelbina, uses Moberly Area Community College as an example about the challenges many of the colleges are facing.

O’Laughlin is the chair of the Senate Education Committee. The Missouri Legislature is working on a 34-point-one billion dollar state budget. Lawmakers are required to pass the next balanced budget by early May.

Related