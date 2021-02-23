Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Senate spent about two hours today debating a controversial K-12 public education package today. The plan would expand charter schools statewide and let parents use tax credits to pay for things like private school tuition, tutoring, and school supplies. The comprehensive bill would also set up a process to allow school board members to be recalled. Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia says his sister is a principal at a religious school.

The plan would also set up a process to allow school board members to be recalled. Wasola state Senator Karla Eslinger has an extensive background in K-12 education administration.

Opponents of the plan contend that tax credits should not go to private schools if the schools are not held to the same accountability measures as traditional public schools.

