Audio: Missouri Senate Committee to hear testimony Tuesday on school bus safety legislation

A state senator from Kansas City wants to see a task force study school bus safety, particularly the effectiveness of seat belts.

Kansas City State Senator Greg Razer will testify today (Tuesday) before the Missouri Senate Transportation and Public Safety Committee. His bill would establish the Joint Task Force on School Bus Safety to study school bus transportation safety in public schools. If lawmakers approve Razer’s proposal, the task force would begin meeting in 2022 and would meet at least three times a year. They would submit an annual report to the governor and to the Legislature by December 31 every year.

