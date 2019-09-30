Audio: Missouri schools hire therapist to help with growing need for mental health services

The Sikeston School District in southeast Missouri has hired a licensed therapist to help with an increased need for mental health services among students. Third-grade teacher Jessica Mercer says the decision is welcome news.

“Just the things that they go through at home or they go through with other students, you wanna spend time with them but also be responsible and instructing, and to have somebody there that they know they can talk to,” says Mercer.

The therapist will take on a more in-depth mental health role, by providing treatment for anxiety, depression, and abuse.

Mercer tells KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau she thinks the tools the new employee gives students to get through challenges will help in more ways than one.

