Audio: Missouri schools encouraged to use some federal virus aid on basics instead of pricey items and services

The U.S. Department of Education says Missouri’s K-12 schools will get nearly two billion total dollars in federal aid from the latest coronavirus plan. State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education spokeswoman Mallory McGowin says health experts suggest spending some of the virus funding on the basics instead of the pricey items and services.

McGowin says many Missouri schools are not designed to have three to six feet of space between students and staff. If appropriate distancing is not possible, she strongly recommends extra layers of protection, like masks, handwashing materials, and plexiglass barriers.

McGowin says there are no financial penalties against schools that do not require face masks.

