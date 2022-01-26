Audio: Missouri school board group responds to attorney general’s lawsuits against schools

State News January 26, 2022January 26, 2022 KTTN News
The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is suing 45 K-12 public school districts around the state for what it calls illegally enforcing mask mandates.

All of Missouri’s charter schools have mask requirements but they are not being sued. Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, cites a recent Cole County Court ruling he says does not give school districts the authority to impose public health orders.

Melissa Randol, executive director of the Missouri School Boards’ Association, says state statutes give the local school board the authority to make health and safety rules.

 

 

Those traditional public schools are being sued but Attorney General Eric Schmitt is not suing all of Missouri's charter schools for having mask requirements. Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, refers to a recent Cole County Court ruling he says does not give school districts the authority to impose public health orders.

Melissa Randol, with the Missouri School Boards' Association, says state statute shows a school board has control of the district it represents and the last thing schools want to do is spend taxpayer dollars on a court fight.

 

 

Missourinet has requested an interview with the attorney general about his lawsuits.

