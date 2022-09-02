Audio: Missouri says about 90 foster children are listed in its system as runaways

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri says about 90 foster children are listed in its system as runaways.

Frank Tennant leads the State Technical Assistance Team, which helps a variety of teams and law enforcement when investigating and prosecuting child-related crimes. He thinks that number is lower because some of those children have turned 18 and have aged out of the system.

Tennant says the state uses all the available resources it has to try and track down the kids.

Darrell Missey, the director of Missouri’s Children’s Division, says he thinks the number is instead around 73 because some of those children have turned 18.