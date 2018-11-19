Audio: Missouri Republican lawmakers lavish praise on Governor Parson’s Attorney General appointment

Republican lawmakers have been rallying around Governor Mike Parson’s appointment of GOP state Treasurer Eric Schmitt as state attorney general. Senator Denny Hoskins of Warrensburg says he’s had productive collaborations with Schmitt.

Senator Denny Hoskins of Warrensburg is impressed by Schmitt’s skills as a lawyer.

Hoskins of Warrensburg says Schmitt will stand up for all Missourians.

Schmitt becomes Attorney General January 3rd when current officeholder Josh Hawley joins the U.S. Senate. St. Louis Democratic Senator Jamilah Nasheed is also pleased with Schmitt work on changes to Missouri’s municipal court laws.