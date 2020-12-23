Audio: Missouri Representative wants to eliminate state income tax for many law enforcement officers

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

State Representative David Gregory wants to eliminate state income tax for law enforcement officers who make up to 100,000 dollars a year. Gregory, a Republican from St. Louis County, says a bill he has pre-filed to help officers could also be a tool to recruit more officers into the field.

KTVI in St. Louis reports the effort could cost the state more than 30 million dollars annually. Missouri has about 14,000 law enforcement officers.

The Missouri Legislature will be asked to let officers who make up to 100,000 dollars a year off the hook from paying state income taxes. State Representative David Gregory, a Republican from St. Louis County, says the bill he has pre-filed could also be a tool to recruit more officers into the field. KTVI in St. Louis reports the effort could cost the state more than 30 million dollars annually. Missouri has about 14,000 law enforcement officers.

Related