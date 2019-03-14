Audio: Missouri Representative wants more focus on funding financial aid programs

State Representative Kip Kendrick is concerned about creating the governor’s proposed Fast Track program when he says Missouri’s three college financial aid programs are significantly underfunded. Bright Flight, A-Plus and Access Missouri are the state’s current programs.

Kendrick says Access Missouri – the state’s only need-based college financial aid program – is being funded at 72-percent.

He wants the legislature to focus on fully funding these current programs, instead of creating and funding Governor Parson’s proposed Fast Track program. Kendrick goes on to say Fast Track has some merit. It would provide tuition assistance to eligible Missourians to get or grow into high-paying, high-demand fields like advanced manufacturing, computer science, and healthcare.