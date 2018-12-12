Audio: Missouri Representative intends to file proposal to ban texting while driving

December 12, 2018

State Representative Jim Hansen of northeast Missouri’s Frankford plans to ask the legislature to pass a total ban on texting while driving.

 

 

Missouri is one of the only states in the country without a total ban on texting while driving.  Hansen hopes his proposed ban on texting while driving will get some traction in the next legislative session.

 

 

Hansen wants to team up with other lawmakers filing similar measures for the upcoming legislative session.

 

 

The session begins January 9 in Jefferson City.

