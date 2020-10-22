Audio: Missouri reports 800 traffic-related deaths so far this year – an increase of nearly 100

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Missouri has had 800 traffic-related deaths so far this year. During the same period last year, Missouri had 711. During a Missouri Chamber of Commerce Transportation Summit, MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna says the spike in traffic deaths have occurred despite fewer drivers on the roadways.

During a Missouri Chamber of Commerce Transportation Summit, MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna says 70 percent of the occupants killed in crashes this year were unbuckled.

McKenna says the state agency’s legislative priorities for next year include a proposed ban on using electronics while driving, a primary seat belt law, and a proposed 10-cent fuel tax increase over five years.

