Audio: Missouri ranks third for most coronavirus cases in last seven days

Another national ranking is out about Missouri’s coronavirus case count. Alisa Nelson reports.

The New York Times’ nationwide coronavirus tracker ranks Missouri third among all states for the most COVID-19 cases per 100-thousand residents in the last seven days. Four Missouri counties with a population of more than 10-thousand are in the top 12 for most new cases in America — Linn, and Livingston counties in northern Missouri and Webster and Taney counties in southwest Missouri.

The state is experiencing a rise in the number of cases tied to the highly contagious Delta version of the virus – causing more serious illness and hospitalizations among unvaccinated people.

