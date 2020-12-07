Audio: Missouri prepares to launch new program to help rural hospitals with covid struggles

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

On Tuesday, Missouri is launching a program focused on helping rural hospitals with their problems of limited staffing, bed capacity, and equipment during the pandemic. In southwest Missouri’s Appleton City, many low-income families are waiting for care. Jamie O’Farrell tells Springfield television station KOLR she treats patients at Ellett Memorial Hospital’s clinic.

Through the program, called Project Echo, specialists will offer guidance to rural hospital workers about care and maximizing staffing. It can also help employees navigate what to do for recovered COVID-19 patients that cannot be sent back to their long-term care facilities.

Dr. William McGee with Ozarks Healthcare in southern Missouri’s West Plains says he believes they are handling the pandemic “fairly well.” He tells Springfield television station KOLR that he feels his hospital has the resources it needs — to an extent.

