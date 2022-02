Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Missouri photographer will have one of his photos featured on a U.S. Postal Service stamp.

Larry Braun, of southeast Missouri’s Benton, says the photo shows the Mississippi River with the sky in shades of pastel. Braun says he gladly agreed to let his photo be part of a collection of Mississippi River stamps.

Braun says the picture is of the Mississippi River that he snapped back in 2014.

The collection of ten Mississippi River stamps will be available in May.

