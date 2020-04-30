Audio: Missouri parks to gradually return to normal operations; beach and camping lovers will have to wait

State News April 30, 2020 KTTN News
Missouri State Parks

Missouri’s State Parks will gradually return to normal business operations. On Monday, concession-operated lodging, dining, marina, and retail operations will begin reopening at the discretion of the individual concessionaires.

Missouri Department of Natural Resources Director Carol Comer says park campgrounds and park-run lodging will remain closed.

 

 

On May 11, Castlewood, Elephant Rocks, Watkins Woolen Mill, and Weston Bend State Parks will reopen for day use only. On May 18, the off-road-vehicle riding area at St. Joe State Park will reopen. Visitor centers, park offices, tours, programs, group camps, enclosed shelters, playgrounds, pools, and beaches will remain closed.

Post Views: 165
Share4
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
4 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News