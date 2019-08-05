Audio: Missouri panel recommends school-based mental health care to boost safety in schools

A state task force has made several recommendations to boost safety within Missouri’s K through 12 schools. Member Paul Fennewald, a former FBI agent, and state Homeland Security Director, says the group suggests integrating school-based mental health services. The report says teachers and administrators are often pressed into serving as mental health caretakers when one is not available.

Fennewald says the group recommends armed resource officers in every school, integrating school-based mental health services and a student school safety advisory council. He says funding school safety does not equal safer schools.

Other recommendations include armed resource officers in every school and getting a state-level school safety center or coordinator to effectively communicate school safety-related information.

According to the report, Florida has spent 400 million dollars to address school safety initiatives. For comparison, the Missouri Legislature has budgeted $300,000 this fiscal year for school safety measures.