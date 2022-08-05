Audio: Missouri organization not a fan of back-to-school sales tax holiday

State News August 5, 2022 KTTN News
Missouri’s annual Back-To-School sales tax holiday is underway through Sunday. That means shoppers won’t be required to pay the state sales tax of 4.2-percent for certain back-to-school buys such as school supplies, computers, clothing, and other qualifying items.

Local sales tax may still apply. Jeremy LeFaver, with the left-leaning group called the Missouri Budget Project, says there are better ways to help Missouri families during Back-To-School shopping time.

 

 

LeFaver says an earned income tax credit is a better way to go to help Missourians based on their income.

