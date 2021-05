Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri House approved legislation for all college athletes in the state to profit off of their name, image, and likeness. Representative Mark Sharp from Kansas City.

Bipartisan support, passing 124-23. Rep Travis Fitzwater from Holts Summit.

The state of California was the first to sign a bill like this into law. Georgia and South Carolina’s governor signed bills yesterday. The NCAA had set a goal for this upcoming athletic season to have bylaws in place for student-athlete compensation.

