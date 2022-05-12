Audio: Missouri medical cannabis industry sets monthly sales record in April

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri’s medical cannabis industry is reporting another monthly retail sales record.

The state’s dispensaries sold nearly $37,00,000 worth of medication and products in April 2022. There was a one-day sales record of two-point-eight-million dollars on April 20th, which is considered a cannabis national holiday. Many facilities had specialty prices, educational events, and celebrations on 4/20.

Officials say the growth of the industry has led to more competitive, patient-friendly pricing. The Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association says annual revenue is expected to top 360-million dollars this year. Brent Palm, Missourinet. )