Audio: Missouri marijuana sales exceed $12.6 million during opening weekend

(Missourinet) – Millions of dollars were raked in during the opening weekend in sales of adult-use marijuana.

Missouri’s marijuana dispensaries raked in nearly $13 million worth of the product on the opening weekend of adult-use sales in the Show-Me State. On Friday alone, Missouri dispensaries sold more than $5 million worth of cannabis.

Of the opening weekend sales, $4.2 million worth of marijuana was purchased by Missouri medical marijuana patients, while $8.5 million were adult-use purchases. The Friday sales marked 87 days after Missourians went to the polls to vote for marijuana legalization. December 8th marked the first day Missouri adults could legally possess up to three ounces of cannabis.

