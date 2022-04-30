Audio: Missouri man who shot himself while in jail sentenced to 14 years in prison without parole

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri man who shot himself while behind bars will spend the next 14 years in federal prison.

Brandon McNeese was sentenced to 168 months (14 years) in federal prison without parole. The Jefferson City man will serve that time for dealing meth and after shooting himself while in jail. In undercover operations, the DEA bought significant amounts of methamphetamine from the 32-year-old.

While he was being housed in the Cole County jail in November 2019, McNeese suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his arm.

Authorities say he was alone in the cell but have not said how McNeese had access to a gun.

McNeese filed a lawsuit against the Cole County Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff John Wheeler alleging he wasn’t given proper care or protection while in jail. A review of the case is set for October.