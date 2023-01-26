Audio: Missouri man asks governor to block the state’s plan to execute him next month

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – A Missouri man has asked the governor to block the state’s plan to execute him next month.

Leonard Taylor is scheduled to be put to death on February 7 for the 2004 killings of his girlfriend and her three kids in Jennings. Taylor has submitted a clemency application to Governor Mike Parson’s Office. Parson’s spokesperson says the governor will review the facts and circumstances of the case and announce his decision when the review is complete.

The 58-year-old prisoner says he is innocent of the murders of Angela Rowe and her young children. Taylor claims that he was in the state of California when the murders happened. Prosecutors have said that Taylor killed the family, admitted it in a phone call to his brother, and fled to California.

(Photo courtesy Missouri Department of Corrections)

Related