Audio: Missouri Legislature’s anti-Grain Belt Express bill dies

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Legislature did not end up passing eminent domain legislation this session. The bill, sponsored by Senator Jason Bean of Holcomb, would have blocked private energy company Invenergy from using eminent domain to get private land for the Grain Belt Express project.

The company wants to build a high-voltage power transmission line across eight northern Missouri counties. Missouri Cattlemen’s Association Ag Policy Chairman Jimmie Long says he’s disappointed in Missouri leaders for not bringing the bill to the floor.

State Senator Jason Bean of Holcomb sponsored a bill in response to energy company Invenergy’s Grain Belt Express project. Invenergy wants to build a high-voltage power transmission line across eight northern Missouri counties. Missouri Cattlemen’s Association Ag Policy Chairman Jimmie Long says the protection of private property rights will continue to be a priority for the organization.

Invenergy says Grain Belt Express would support 15-hundred construction jobs over three years, and it would deliver millions of dollars in annual energy savings for 39 Missouri towns.

Related