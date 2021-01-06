Audio: Missouri Legislature’s 2021 session begins January 6

January 6, 2021
Jefferson City Missouri State Capital Building
The Missouri Legislature’s new session begins Wednesday at the state Capitol in Jefferson City – with some COVID-19 measures.

Senate President Dave Schatz of eastern Missouri’s Sullivan says health screenings will be done and temperatures will be checked when people enter the Capitol.

 

 

Schatz, a Republican, says Senators are not required to wear a mask, but he suggests that they wear one. 

Lawmakers gavel in at noon for the 2021 session. Senate President Dave Schatz of eastern Missouri’s Sullivan says the session will not be a usual start because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

 

The public can listen to Senate committee hearings from abroad, but they are not set up to take virtual testimony at this time.

 

Tags

