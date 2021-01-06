Audio: Missouri Legislature’s 2021 session begins January 6

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Missouri Legislature’s new session begins Wednesday at the state Capitol in Jefferson City – with some COVID-19 measures.

Senate President Dave Schatz of eastern Missouri’s Sullivan says health screenings will be done and temperatures will be checked when people enter the Capitol.

Schatz, a Republican, says Senators are not required to wear a mask, but he suggests that they wear one.

The public can listen to Senate committee hearings from abroad, but they are not set up to take virtual testimony at this time.

The public can listen to Senate committee hearings from abroad, but they are not set up to take virtual testimony at this time.

