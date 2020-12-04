Audio: Missouri Legislature will be asked to change part of Missouri’s voter ID law

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

State Senator Bob Onder wants to put an end to a provision in state law allowing voters without certain identification to still vote by signing a statement saying they are who they say they are. Onder, a Republican from Lake St. Louis, is proposing to create new provisions about the use of provisional ballots when voters do not have proper identification to vote. His bill also repeals a provision requiring the Secretary of State to provide advance notice of identification requirements for voting in elections.

