Audio: Missouri Legislature to tackle state budget and prescription drug monitoring program This Week

The state operating budget and prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) legislation will take center stage in the Missouri Legislature this week.

Governor Parson has proposed a 34-billion dollar state operating budget. Missouri House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith of Carthage tells Missourinet that he hopes to see the House give initial and final approval to the operating budget this week. There will likely be a floor debate this week on Medicaid expansion. Across the chamber in the Missouri Senate, PDMP is expected to hit the floor this week.

Missouri is the only state in the nation without a PDMP. Bill supporters say it’s important for Missouri medical professionals to know what their patients are on before they prescribe more medication. Opponents worry about potential data breaches.

