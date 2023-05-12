Audio: Missouri Legislature gives green light to texting while driving ban

State News May 12, 2023 KTTN News
Texting and Driving news graphic
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

(Missourinet) – The Missouri Legislature has given the green light to a ban on texting while driving. The proposal would prohibit all drivers from holding and using their cell phones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel in Missouri, but drivers would still be able to use their voice-activated or hands-free functions.

State Representative Brian Seitz (sites), a Republican from southwest Missouri’s Branson discusses the bill.

 

 

This bill, I think, would provide for safety,” he says. “It would provide for consideration while driving, even to think about not texting, as we should not be doing as we drive.”

The legislation bars police from pulling over a driver for using their phone as a primary traffic offense. It heads to Governor Mike Parson for a decision.

Post Views: 76
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.