Audio: Missouri Legislature gives green light to texting while driving ban

(Missourinet) – The Missouri Legislature has given the green light to a ban on texting while driving. The proposal would prohibit all drivers from holding and using their cell phones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel in Missouri, but drivers would still be able to use their voice-activated or hands-free functions.

State Representative Brian Seitz (sites), a Republican from southwest Missouri’s Branson discusses the bill.

This bill, I think, would provide for safety,” he says. “It would provide for consideration while driving, even to think about not texting, as we should not be doing as we drive.”

The legislation bars police from pulling over a driver for using their phone as a primary traffic offense. It heads to Governor Mike Parson for a decision.

