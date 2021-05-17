Audio: Missouri Legislature fails to pass fix for 46,000 Missourians given too much in unemployment aid

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The state Legislature did not end up passing a bill this session that would let about 46,000 Missourians keep extra unemployment relief the state mistakenly gave them. Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia says a fix could be part of a special session.

Early on, Governor Parson supported the idea of the state trying to get money back from Missourians who were overpaid. Whether Parson would agree to call a special session to resolve the problem is unknown. The state doled out about 115 million dollars in unemployment overpayments.

