Audio: Missouri legislator wants more accelerated training sessions for prospective foster parents

State News October 23, 2019
State Representative Hannah Kelly wants Missouri to recruit additional foster parents by holding more accelerated training sessions. During a hearing Monday at the state Capitol, Kelly, a Republican of south-central Missouri’s Mountain Grove, says she knows of many other adults aspiring to foster but the length of training is a barrier.

 

 

Kelly chairs the Joint Committee on Child Abuse and Neglect, which is made up of state legislators. She wants the state to work on a standardized foster parent training approach.

 

 

State Social Services Department Acting Director Jennifer Tidball says a pilot program in southeast Missouri has just launched to recruit more foster parents there.

 

 

The state of Missouri has approximately 13,700 foster kids.

