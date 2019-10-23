Audio: Missouri legislator wants more accelerated training sessions for prospective foster parents

State Representative Hannah Kelly wants Missouri to recruit additional foster parents by holding more accelerated training sessions. During a hearing Monday at the state Capitol, Kelly, a Republican of south-central Missouri’s Mountain Grove, says she knows of many other adults aspiring to foster but the length of training is a barrier.

Kelly chairs the Joint Committee on Child Abuse and Neglect, which is made up of state legislators. She wants the state to work on a standardized foster parent training approach.

State Social Services Department Acting Director Jennifer Tidball says a pilot program in southeast Missouri has just launched to recruit more foster parents there.

The state of Missouri has approximately 13,700 foster kids.

