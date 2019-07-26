Audio: Missouri legislator says previous ACA requirement is main culprit for major decline in Medicaid figures

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield says 120,000 Missourians, including about 95,000 children, have been removed from Medicaid since January 2018.

State Representative David Wood, who chairs a budget committee involving Social Services, says he’s been following the reduction for months. He thinks the dip in numbers is largely tied to the Affordable Care Act previously penalizing parents who did not put their kids on Medicaid.

Wood, of mid-Missouri’s Versailles, also thinks the decline is due to higher employment, a reduction in the number of applications submitted, and a new streamlined re-enrollment program is catching those who do not qualify.