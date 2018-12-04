Audio: Missouri legislator pre-files bill again in response to 2017 education chief shakeup

A Republican legislator from southeast Missouri’s Farmington has pre-filed a bill again in response to last year’s state education commissioner shakeup. Alisa Nelson reports.

State Senator Gary Romine is proposing to clarify the Senate’s confirmation process of gubernatorial appointments when his chamber is not in session.

Former Governor Eric Greitens, a Republican, fired and replaced State Board of Education members last year until he could find ones willing to terminate Margie Vandeven as education commissioner. The board, which no longer consists of Greitens’ appointments, has re-hired Vandeven.

Romine, the Senate Education Committee chairman, was among the long line snaking around the education building hallway last year when two meetings were called in an effort to oust Vandeven.

Missouri legislators are beginning to pre-file bills for the upcoming session that begins January 9.