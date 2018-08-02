Audio: Missouri legislator cautions lawmakers about drafting duck boat regulations

A state legislator cautions lawmakers to wait until all facts have been released before drafting regulations aimed at preventing additional deaths on duck boat tours.

Shell Knob State Rep. Scott Fitzpatrick tells Missourinet not enough information has surfaced about the boat sinking this month in Branson that killed 17 people aboard.

Fitzpatrick, who helped to lift the duck boat last week in Branson, says not enough facts have been issued yet to responsibly write legislation.

Democratic U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill says she’s drafting legislation that would require amphibious boats to be equipped to stay afloat during flooding, the removal of canopies and increased inspections.

