Audio: Missouri legislation would put restrictions on weed in vehicles

(Missourinet) – Missouri allows passengers to have an open container of alcohol in a vehicle if they are of age, but that might not soon be the case for marijuana users behind the wheel or any passengers.

When the state Legislature gets back to work next week, a Missouri House committee could vote on a bill that would require all marijuana products in vehicles to be kept in odor-proof and child-proof containers. State Representative Kent Haden, a Republican from Mexico, is sponsoring the legislation. Under Missouri’s legalization of adult-use marijuana, law enforcement cannot use smelling marijuana as the reason for detaining, searching, or arresting a person.

Haden says his bill is modeled after Illinois’ 2021 open container law for marijuana.

