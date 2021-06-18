Audio: Missouri leaders respond to Department of Justice’s warning about state’s new gun law

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri has responded to the U.S. Justice Department’s warning about a new gun bill signed into state law.

The US Justice Department says Missouri cannot ignore federal law after Governor Parson signed a bill last weekend that bans police from enforcing federal gun regulations. Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton says the law could disrupt the working relationship between federal and local authorities, such as through federal grants and technical assistance Missouri receives.

Governor Parson and Attorney General Schmitt have sent a letter to the federal agency arguing that the law protects Missourians against potential government overreach and unconstitutional federal mandates. The letter says Missouri has every right under our system of government and the Tenth Amendment to place limitations on what state and local officials may do.

