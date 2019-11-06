Audio: Missouri lawyer says federal background check system used for firearms sales is faulty

A southwest Missouri trial lawyer says the federal background check system used for firearms sales is faulty. During a Monday hearing before an interim Missouri Senate committee studying the state’s gun violence problem, Craig Heidemann of Springfield, says Missouri is not providing mental health information to the database, to keep guns away from unstable people.

Heidemann says the feds give more grant funding if states share all of their criminal and mental health information in the database. He wants lawmakers to require that correct information is entered into the system and goes on to say that firearms dealers must also do their part.

Convicted felons are not allowed to have guns.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares