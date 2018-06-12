Audio: Missouri lawmakers react to Governor Parson’s address to the legislature

(Missourinet) – Kansas City Democratic State Rep. Greg Razer was pleased with Governor Parson’s speech last night to the legislature and Missourians.

Parson’s message urged lawmakers to serve with integrity, work as a team and elevate the tone of the political discourse. About 300 people attended a reception afterward in the governor’s office and the rotunda.

Springfield State Senator Bob Dixon says he was pleased with the spirit of Governor Parson’s address last night to the legislature.

Parson praised lawmakers for their hard work and leadership this year and called on them to serve with integrity. Dixon, a fellow Republican, briefly ran against Parson during the governor’s race in 2016.

