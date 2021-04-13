Audio: Missouri lawmakers in both parties grill state labor director again on unemployment overpayments

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The chairman of a Missouri House oversight committee says the case of a bus driver who won his appeal with the state Department of Labor over unemployment overpayments will have large implications. Missouri House Special Committee on Government Oversight Chair Jered Taylor of Nixa tells the state labor director there are hundreds of cases just like this.

One complaint heard during testimony before a House oversight committee involved getting through on the phone to the department, for appeals. Lobbyist Brian Treece represents about 450 Teamster school bus drivers in St. Louis and Springfield, says one bus driver spent seven hours on the phone.

The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations says the state overpaid more than 150-million dollars in unemployment benefits last year. About 46-thousand Missourians have been impacted by the unemployment overpayments

