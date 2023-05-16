Audio: Missouri lawmakers fail to limit foreign ownership of agricultural land

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Missouri lawmakers failed to pass legislation that would have either limited or outright banned foreign governments and companies from owning agricultural land in the Show-Me State. State Senate pro-tem Caleb Rowden says it’s a complex issue:

“The ag world has to live in a certain world and operate, you know, in parameters that they’re given. They’re very highly regulated. And there’s only so many places they can go to, you know, ship their products and so that from that perspective, ag is a global, you know, commodity, no doubt about it.”

The House passed a bill that would have limited the total number of acres that could be owned by a foreign entity to zero-point-5 percent, while the Senate sought a total ban on foreign ownership of Missouri farmland. The bill is expected to be a high priority next year.

(Photo by Loren King on Unsplash)

