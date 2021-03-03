Audio: Missouri lawmakers are looking into foreign ownership of Missouri farmland.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Democratic state lawmaker from St. Louis County wants to ban foreign companies from buying more farmland in Missouri.

Democratic Senator Doug Beck, of Affton who is sponsoring the proposal, told members of a Senate panel Monday it is a national security issue, as well as a food security issue. Under current law, foreign companies are supposed to report when they purchase land. Beck says “Nobody knows exactly how many acres have been sold. There is no tracking. There is no enforcement,”

Photo by Timothy Eberly on Unsplash

Related