Audio: Missouri lawmaker hopes to pass prescription drug monitoring program

A southeast Missouri state lawmaker who has championed prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) legislation hopes to pass it in her final year in the Missouri House.

Missouri is the only state in the nation without a PDMP, which is an electronic database that collects data on controlled substance prescriptions within a state. Scott City GOP State Representative Holly Rehder tells Missourinet she’ll pre-file her PDMP bill in December. Rehder will be in her eighth and final year in the Missouri House in January, because of term limits.

The House approved her bipartisan bill last year 103-53 but the bill died in the Senate, primarily because of opposition from the Senate Conservative Caucus.

