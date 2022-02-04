Audio: Missouri lawmaker files bill to prevent huge spikes in property taxes

State News February 4, 2022 KTTN News
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

A state senator wants to keep Missouri property taxes in check by tying real estate assessments to the rate of inflation. Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, of northwest Missouri’s Parkville, says his legislation was prompted by the experience of Missouri property owners the past couple of tax cycles.

 

 

Luetkemeyer says the sharp increases drive up property taxes and threaten homeowners from being able to keep their homes.

 

 

His legislation would not allow real estate assessments to rise by more than five percent or the consumer price index, whichever is higher.

Post Views: 111
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.