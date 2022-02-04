Audio: Missouri lawmaker files bill to prevent huge spikes in property taxes

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A state senator wants to keep Missouri property taxes in check by tying real estate assessments to the rate of inflation. Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, of northwest Missouri’s Parkville, says his legislation was prompted by the experience of Missouri property owners the past couple of tax cycles.

Luetkemeyer says the sharp increases drive up property taxes and threaten homeowners from being able to keep their homes.

His legislation would not allow real estate assessments to rise by more than five percent or the consumer price index, whichever is higher.

