Audio: Missouri lawmaker expects several proposed bills that would limit local tax increases

State News January 10, 2022
Tax Graphic
A Missouri lawmaker expects several legislative bills proposed this session that would make it harder for cities to ask their voters for tax increases. State Representative Bill Falkner is chairing the state House Local Government Committee. Falkner tells Brent Martin he will focus on helping municipalities address their biggest need, recruiting and retaining quality workers.

 

 

Falkner, the former St. Joseph city council member and mayor, says municipalities face numerous challenges, including the belief among some state lawmakers that all taxes are bad.

Falkner says one of the biggest problems city governments face is that their employees can make more money in the private sector.

 

