Audio: Missouri lawmaker does not think restrictions on four-day school week would get traction

(Missourinet) – Missouri has 168 school districts that have adopted a four-day school week this school year. The move came after the Independence School District shifted to a four-day schedule. Despite efforts, lawmakers failed to limit these shortened academic weeks this year.

Representative Brad Pollitt, chairman of the Missouri House’s Elementary and Secondary Education Committee, doubts that bills restricting four-day school weeks will gain much support in 2024.

“I’m not saying that I completely agree with four-day school weeks. Honestly, I need more data on this,” says Pollitt. “Many of our schools have transitioned to this model, and if it fits their community, I’m reluctant to disrupt it. Our focus should be more on increasing teacher salaries to appropriate levels.”

The four-day model has emerged as a significant tool for teacher recruitment. Larger districts are adopting this trend, which could create recruitment challenges for rural districts.